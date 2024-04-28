My DeFi Pet (DPET) 1-Day Volume Tops $56,482.25

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $56,482.25 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0546 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000457 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011516 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

