iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:IBTH)

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 229,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,584. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTH. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $474,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

