LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $74,587.89

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $74,587.89 and $273.45 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

