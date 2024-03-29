State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,402 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $22,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 746,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

VICI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.79. 7,192,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,720,099. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.90.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

