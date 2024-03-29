State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 115.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,570 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,315 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $24,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,421,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,826,285. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

