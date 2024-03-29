Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2163 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,326,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,837. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.49. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 148,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 136,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 262,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,076,000.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Dividend History for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.