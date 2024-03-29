Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2163 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,326,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,837. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.49. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 148,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 136,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 262,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,076,000.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

