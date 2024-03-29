iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Announces Dividend of $0.21

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2072 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EMHY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.46. 30,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $51.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMHY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

