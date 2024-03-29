BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2276 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS ICSH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.56. 2,255,444 shares of the company were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000.

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.