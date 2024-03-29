ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3606 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.92. 4,598 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $70.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.49.

Get ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.