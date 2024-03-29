VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0849 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XMPT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. 17,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46.

Institutional Trading of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 680.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

