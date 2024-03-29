Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Short Interest Update

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the February 29th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 206.0 days.

Mapfre Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MPFRF remained flat at $2.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. Mapfre has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $2.51.

Mapfre Company Profile

Mapfre, SA engages in insurance, finance, securities, investment, and services business worldwide. The company offers life and non-life; health; accident; property and casualty protection comprising automobile and homeowner insurance, personal third-party liability and asset insurance, etc.; savings and investment; retirement; burial; travel; and leisure insurance solutions.

