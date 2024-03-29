Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Down 32.1% in March

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the February 29th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Performance

Renesas Electronics stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. 615,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,956. Renesas Electronics has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

