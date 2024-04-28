Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.99. 155,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $125.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average of $113.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

