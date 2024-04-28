Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,182 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. 46,526,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,120,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.