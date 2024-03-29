Short Interest in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Declines By 30.8%

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,300 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the February 29th total of 591,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Quantum Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Quantum has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Quantum alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Quantum by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38,592 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.