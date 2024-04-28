Energi (NRG) Trading 9.8% Lower This Week

Energi (NRG) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $771,326.55 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00054040 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011231 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00021656 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013034 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003457 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006948 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001090 BTC.
About Energi
Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 76,094,155 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.
