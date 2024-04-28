Energi (NRG) Trading 9.8% Lower This Week

Energi (NRG) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $771,326.55 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00054040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00021656 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013034 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 76,094,155 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

