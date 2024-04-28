Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Increases By 100.0%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Glanbia Price Performance

Shares of Glanbia stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 3,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

Get Glanbia alerts:

About Glanbia

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.