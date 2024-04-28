Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Increases By 100.0%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Glanbia Price Performance
Shares of Glanbia stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 3,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $19.38.
About Glanbia
