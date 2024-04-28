Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 8,402 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,170,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,374 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,118,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $670,359,000 after purchasing an additional 685,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $644,258,000 after purchasing an additional 329,278 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $501,312,000 after purchasing an additional 581,163 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.57. 29,783,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,514,964. The company has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

