Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 432 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.7% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $25,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.16. 3,367,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,868,798. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average of $82.75.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

