Little House Capital LLC Has $638,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Little House Capital LLC lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.50. 6,684,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,700. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

