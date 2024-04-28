Little House Capital LLC Buys New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 5,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
S&P Global Stock Performance
SPGI traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $415.78. 1,611,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $423.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16.
Insider Activity at S&P Global
In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.60.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
