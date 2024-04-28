Little House Capital LLC Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Little House Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $23.90 on Friday, hitting $925.37. 1,397,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,097. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $943.67 and its 200 day moving average is $810.33. The company has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $493.42 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

