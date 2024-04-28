iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Purchased by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.94. 44,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.