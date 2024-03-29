Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Performance

Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matinas BioPharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 949.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 147,219 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the third quarter worth $98,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 50,833 shares in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

