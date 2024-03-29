Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $44.08 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

