Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Issues Earnings Results

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Matinas BioPharma Price Performance

Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matinas BioPharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,317,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 564,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 154,094 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

