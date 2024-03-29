MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

NKE traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $93.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,331,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,409,578. The firm has a market cap of $143.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.