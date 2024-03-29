MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 114 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,614,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,126. The company has a market capitalization of $217.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.42. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.68 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.