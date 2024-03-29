Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Decreased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Gartner by 53.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $476.67. 402,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.72 and a 200 day moving average of $422.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Insider Activity

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

