Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the February 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gratomic Stock Performance

Shares of CBULF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.09. 195,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. Gratomic has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

Gratomic Company Profile

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

