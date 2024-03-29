Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the February 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Gratomic Stock Performance
Shares of CBULF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.09. 195,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. Gratomic has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.
Gratomic Company Profile
