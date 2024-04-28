Short Interest in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Rises By 133.3%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Rumble Stock Performance

Shares of Rumble stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 15,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,183. Rumble has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

