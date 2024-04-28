The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Short Interest Update

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the March 31st total of 208,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 369,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Real Good Food Trading Up 11.5 %

NASDAQ:RGF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.26. 286,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,114. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. Real Good Food has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $5.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lowered Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Real Good Food

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 608,411 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,278,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,093 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth $1,586,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 25.0% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 877,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 175,208 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 266,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

Featured Articles

