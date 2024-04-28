Short Interest in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Declines By 28.2%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 417,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 463,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Red Cat stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.39. 1,046,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,066. Red Cat has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 206.42% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
