First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,400 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the March 31st total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 38,783 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,055,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,393,000 after acquiring an additional 191,273 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

RDVY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.24. 675,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,541. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.96.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.