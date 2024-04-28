5,133 Shares in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 44,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.21 per share, with a total value of $99,694.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $416,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American States Water Trading Down 0.6 %

AWR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.91. The stock had a trading volume of 237,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17. American States Water has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $92.85.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

