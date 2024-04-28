Jito Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $351.83 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. Jito has a market capitalization of $351.83 million and approximately $47.30 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jito has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jito token can currently be bought for approximately $3.06 or 0.00004875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jito Token Profile

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 121,153,186.7 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 3.24655248 USD and is up 5.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $65,053,089.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

