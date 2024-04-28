Short Interest in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Declines By 43.6%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the March 31st total of 32,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 391,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Revelation Biosciences stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Revelation Biosciences makes up about 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 6.40% of Revelation Biosciences worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revelation Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of REVB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.18. 45,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,199. Revelation Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The company has a market cap of $3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.11.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences ( NASDAQ:REVB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($8.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.94) by $2.61. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revelation Biosciences will post -20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.

