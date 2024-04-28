Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Update

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the March 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Reliance Global Group Stock Down 5.0 %

RELI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,080. Reliance Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Global Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reliance Global Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 157,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

