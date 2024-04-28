IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,707 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Unity Software by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,675,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.42. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on U. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $25,000.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,435,602.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $25,000.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,723 shares of company stock worth $9,577,516. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

