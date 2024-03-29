FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Down 67.9% in March

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the February 29th total of 964,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.1 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CBAOF remained flat at $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 23,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,293. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. FIBRA Terrafina has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.90.
About FIBRA Terrafina
