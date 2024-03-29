FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Down 67.9% in March

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the February 29th total of 964,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.1 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBAOF remained flat at $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 23,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,293. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. FIBRA Terrafina has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

About FIBRA Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

