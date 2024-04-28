Manta Network (MANTA) Price Down 11% This Week

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Manta Network has a market cap of $435.60 million and $36.78 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manta Network token can now be bought for $1.74 or 0.00002773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Manta Network has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 65,178,751.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 1.83761891 USD and is up 7.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $36,105,841.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

