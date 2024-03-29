Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Grows By 81.8%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

BNTGY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.81. 10,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.21. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

