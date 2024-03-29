Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,899.09

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $13,899.09 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,971.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $618.76 or 0.00884306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.12 or 0.00151665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00048778 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00055998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.31 or 0.00190523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.00140302 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,046,460 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

