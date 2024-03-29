B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the February 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Shares of BMRRY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.60. 12,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.14.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.