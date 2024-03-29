Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the February 29th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bridgestone Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BRDCY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.14. 30,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,269. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

