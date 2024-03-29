Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the February 29th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bridgestone Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BRDCY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.14. 30,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,269. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51.
Bridgestone Company Profile
