Banana Gun (BANANA) One Day Volume Hits $2.03 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Banana Gun has a market cap of $73.86 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for $28.48 or 0.00045501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,602 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,230.04264639 with 2,593,602.2058961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 30.89129574 USD and is up 10.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,108,606.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

