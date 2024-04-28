Brett (BRETT) Trading Down 35.5% This Week

Brett (BRETT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Brett token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Brett has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. Brett has a market capitalization of $420.70 million and $69.59 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Brett Token Profile

Brett was first traded on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,999,998,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett has a current supply of 9,999,998,655 with 8,554,838,671 in circulation. The last known price of Brett is 0.0491061 USD and is up 25.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $106,730,212.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

