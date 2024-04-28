Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Short Interest Up 65.7% in April

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,006,000 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 1,210,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of SFGIF remained flat at $9.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32.

Get Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. alerts:

About Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. It engages in the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.