Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Short Interest Up 65.7% in April

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,006,000 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 1,210,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of SFGIF remained flat at $9.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32.
About Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.
