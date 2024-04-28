Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHALY remained flat at $14.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Shangri-La Asia has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

Get Shangri-La Asia alerts:

About Shangri-La Asia

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Shangri-La Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shangri-La Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.