Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SHALY remained flat at $14.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Shangri-La Asia has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.
About Shangri-La Asia
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shangri-La Asia
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Shangri-La Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shangri-La Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.