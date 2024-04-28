DeepOnion Market Capitalization Tops $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $7.35 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00088943 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00032140 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012949 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004154 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001564 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.